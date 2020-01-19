My Hero Academia Shows Deku the Terrible Side of Eri’s Quirk

The climactic fight between Deku and Overhaul brought the Shie Hassaikai arc to an end in the latest episode of My Hero Academia‘s fourth season, and fans saw just what Izuku Midoriya would be capable of with the full scope of his One For All abilities. Thanks to Overhaul’s inability to stop taunting Eri, Deku learned that Eri’s quirk would be rewinding the damage on his body the more he continued to hurt himself with One For All’s power. But at the same time, this boost in the strength came with a major downside as Eri lost control soon after.

When the fight ended and Midoriya no longer had a need to continue using One For All at its most dangerous level, Eri’s quirk continued to pour out of her as she continued to lose control of her quirk. It’s what she was always afraid of doing, and what caused her current lonely situation, so she didn’t want to do the same to her new hero.

As Eri’s power continued to sputter out of control, Deku’s body began rewinding on himself. Although it was dangerously close during several moments in the fight with Overhaul, this caused him the most pain as he was no longer constantly pushing his body. Pinned down by the pain of his own quirk combined with Eri’s, there were very little option as to what he could do.

In fact, Midoriya couldn’t even do anything about it! Despite Eri’s cries that she wanted it to stop, it took Aizawa using his quirk to stop Eri and calm her down. Luckily, it stopped the rushing pain to Midoriya’s body quite quickly. But this out of control power left Eri’s body in a terrible state as she was soon struck with a high fever.

Now there's a matter of what to do with her after all of this because Midoriya could only be near her by destroying his body faster than she could rewind it. But if her quirk grows stronger and rewinds faster, not even Midoriya can help.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.