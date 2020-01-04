My Hero Academia Debuts New Deku Smash Attack

My Hero Academia’s latest episode kicked off the major fight between Izuku Midoriya and Overhaul in the struggle to save Eri, and as the Shie Hassaikai arc gets closer to its end Midoriya is pushing himself harder than ever. Not only has Deku gone full force with his One For All Full Cowling technique, he’s beginning to show the fruits of his training ever since we saw his last major fight against Muscular in Season 3. This includes a new slate of attacks, and this includes a new Smash that not even All Might used.

Deku, as he normally does, came up with a strategize as quickly as he could and decided to unleash the Manchster Smash. This was an axe kick that came straight down in the hopes that he would be able to knock out Overhaul with one smooth motion. Not only that, it’s the first Smash without a United States name attached to it!

Videos by ComicBook.com

With one Blow to the head ! MANCHESTER SMASH On Episode 75, Deku performed His new move which peforms an Axe kick Straight from the air This is the first Smash move that is not named solely after an American state or city ~ it Could be based on a city in England ~#myheroaca pic.twitter.com/99DVYQtTG7 — Perc~ (@Zioppz) January 4, 2020

Izuku Midoriya quickly pushed himself in the fight against Overhaul as one false move could have ended him quickly. The problem with his move, however, was that Overhaul managed to dodge it just at the right moment so it whiffed. Overhaul’s gross new fusion completely restored his body and strength, and thus he managed to counter Midoriya’s move just in time.

Part of Midoriya’s training has been him adjusting One For All’s power into moves he could use on his own, and the kick heavy Shoot Style was born from him wanting to release the pressure on his hands. So this new Smash — named from a non-United States place to further separate it from All Might’s repertoire — is a step in the right direction!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. Funimation will soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America sometime later this year.