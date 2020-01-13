My Hero Academia Fans Go Viral Over Their Reaction to Izuku’s Greatest Power Up

My Hero Academia‘s the story of how the young Izuku Midoriya will eventually become the number one hero, so each new arc of the series has shown him grow in some significant way. This began will small incremental uses of One For All, but the latest episode of the season increased this power dramatically and had him use the full extent of One For All for the first time. While he’s managed to use it in pinpoint parts of his body before (with dire consequences), fighting Overhaul with Eri’s quirk in use allowed him to channel the full force of it without the downside.

This meant that Deku used stronger attacks than ever before, and it was unsurprisingly a huge hit with fans of the anime. But one reaction from group Zawa (who you can find on Twitter here) has gone viral in particular as this group of anime buddies exploded with joy. It’s just too infectious:

Thanks to the way Deku has been training to use One For All, it looks much different than when All Might channeled that very same energy. This electric energy brought on by his Full Cowling caused the young hero to take on a “Super Saiyan” look, and it brought the fan reactions to this moment to a whole new level. In fact, this moment was such a big event for the fourth season (and the series as a whole) that “Deku” was even trending on Twitter in the United States not long after.

Deku’s big heroic moment was well earned, and that’s largely the reason why it’s been such a hit too. Fans have been watching the young crier grow over four seasons of the series, and this was the best showcase of the full range of his abilities thus far. No wonder it’s been such a huge hit with fans that even the reactions to it are going viral too.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. If you wanted to check it out for yourself, you can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation will also soon be bringing My Hero Academia’s second big movie, Heroes Rising, to North America on February 26th.