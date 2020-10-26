My Hero Academia Poster Ushers Shoto Torodoki into Demon Slayer

✖

My Hero Academia is one of the hottest anime out there today, but it is not alone at the top. It goes without saying that Demon Slayer is riding high following the insane success of its manga and anime. Now, one fan has brought the two titles into one with an epic crossover that focuses on our favorite Todoroki.

The artwork was done over on Instagram by the user the_sketchy_artist21. They felt it was time to give My Hero Academia's famous family a supernatural makeover. Of course, that means Shoto came into focus given his star status, but another rumored Todoroki joins him in this shot.

"This is a concept I thought of for a movie and made it into an artwork," the artist shared. "The hardest part was all of the Japanese [text]."

As you can see above, the artwork is very impressive, and the artist showed each step they took to reach the final draft. The finished poster pictures Shoto in the front wearing an outfit inspired by Demon Slayer. His black-and-white outfit would make Rengoku proud, and his hair looks especially good in this shot. The red-and-white style thrives under this aesthetic, and Shoto even appears to be carrying two swords at his side.

Of course, you cannot overlook the character who is lurking behind him. Dabi is shown in a side shot that highlights his burnt features. The character looks dangerous in this poster as he stares off into the distance. Clearly, this poster is setting up the hero and villain for a duel, but there is more to it than that. After all, it has long been rumored that Dabi is Shoto's long-missing brother Touya. And if that theory proves to be true, then this movie pitch just got a lot more interesting.

