My Hero Academia Celebrates Halloween with New Costumes

The spooky season is here, and that means a few things are in store. Kids are about to load up on candy, scary movies are about to get their own marathons, and our top anime series are ready to drop costume events. It seems My Hero Academia is buying into the last tradition as the heroes of UA Academy are getting dolled up for Halloween, but it is up to fans whoo wins the best costume contest.

The Halloween event was made public by FigPin as the collectible company shared a slew of upcoming pieces. The items show off the UA Academy students in costume, and each piece is very tailored. Everyone from Izuku to Kaminari is included in the set, and we have to admit we're partial to the costume Shoto is rocking.

Halloween themed My Hero Academia collection! Visit https://t.co/89tstbDPbx on Wednesday, October 28th at 10am PT for a chance to preorder your favorite characters dressed in their best costumes!@figpinofficial#spooky #happyhalloween #trickortreat #FiGPiN #CollectAwesome pic.twitter.com/MORpXw0L2g — Serlent Pops (@Serlentpops) October 22, 2020

As you can see above, Izuku is looking rather adorable in his homemade ghost costume. The boy is wearing a large sheet with a hood cut out. If you look closely, you will see an All Might patch sewn into the costume, so you can best Inko Midoriya brought this costume to life. I mean, even the boy's trick-or-treat bucket is carved after the Symbol of Peace!

As for the others, Aizawa is taking his scarf to new heights with his mummy look. Kaminari swaps in his electrifying energy for something more devilish given his imp-like costume. And even Iida is getting into the Halloween spirit with his Frankeinstein look.

The last two costumes belong to Shoto and Ochaco. The former is dressed up as a vampire complete with cloak and slicked-back hair. Ochaco is then shown floating up about the group in a witch's costume, so you can see how her quirk only adds to this high-flying getup.

Currently, these My Hero Academia items aren't yet available for order, but FigPin will put them on resale starting October 28. So if you want to add one of these to your collection, don't be tricked and nab one of these anime treats instead!

What do you think of these cute Halloween designs...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.