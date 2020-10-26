Demon Slayer's Rengoku Comes to Life with 'Spicy' Low Cost Cosplay

✖

Kyojuro Rengoku is currently burning up screens in Japan with the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big movie, and now the Flame Hashira has been brought to life with some "spicy" low cost cosplay. Introduced toward the tail end of the anime's first season, Rengoku made a major impact on fans compared to the rest of the Hashira who showed up at the same time. That's why one of the biggest hooks for the feature film coming after the first season was finally getting to see what Rengoku was like in the heat of battle.

But while fans outside of Japan will have to wait until next year to see what kind of heat Rengoku brings to the anime, there's a new way to see this heat thanks to artist Low Cost Cosplay. This artist has gone viral several times over the years thanks to their creative low budget cosplays (that you can see more of on Instagram here), and now they have brought Rengoku to life hilariously with carefully placed spicy peppers. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lonelyman (@lowcostcosplayth) on Oct 24, 2020 at 4:18am PDT

Rengoku joins the fight in full during the Mugen Train arc of the original series, and this will be the focus of the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train. The final episode of the first season saw Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke boarding a mysterious train, but it turns out that Rengoku was also on board this same train in an effort to take down whatever demonic threat is eating unsuspecting people riding on it.

The film has proved to be such a huge hit in Japan already as it breaks all kinds of new box office records, and Funimation and Aniplex confirmed they will be bringing this movie to North American theaters early next year. So it's clear that the box office for this film is nowhere near slowing down.

Where does Kyojuro Rengoku rank among your favorite Hashira? Where does Rengoku rank among your favorite characters in Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba overall? Excited to see the new Mugen Train movie when it releases outside of Japan next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!