‘My Hero Academia’ Debuts its Most Disgusting Quirk Yet

Class 1-A has been separated during the first phase of the Hero License Exam, and their coming face to face with all kinds of new and strange Quirks from the rival hero schools.

But fans didn’t expect to see something both strange and disgusting come from all of this as the latest episode introduced fans to Shiketsu’s Seiji Shishikura and his “Meatball” quirk leaving his opponents as blobs of meat on the ground.

The latest episode reveals that Bakugo, Kirishima, and Kaminari have formed a makeshift trio for the exam and they soon find themselves against Seiji. When they climb a ladder to the top of a bridge, Kirishima quickly notices what’s happening and saves Bakugo from a flying meat attack.

Kirishima is soon absorbed by it, and thus becomes a small ball of meat in Seiji’s hand. He’s done it to many of the other examinees, and Bakugo and Kaminari are left fighting against him. Though his Quirk is gross, his demeanor seems less so as he says he’s respectful that his Shiketsu High School is compared to U.A., but something seems off.

With a grudge against Bakugo, he says that his uniform is a form of pride, as Shiketsu members have each worn those hats in the past as well. But this high horse demeanor clashes with his Quirk use when giant forms of meat (that look like his fingers) fly out of his back as the fight with Bakugo and Kaminari begins.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is currently screening in Japan and will later hit U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.