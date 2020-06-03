My Hero Academia: Do The Students In Class 1-A Even Need UA Academy Anymore?

They're Already Basically Professional Heroes (Credit: Viz Media) The students of Class 1-A have been put in harm's way time and time again, sent into the real world to not only do the jobs of professional heroes, but work alongside them to boot. With the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, Froppy, and the rest of the class consistently doing jobs on the scale of their mentors, if not better, is there really any reason for them to still be stuck in a class room? Certainly, there is always more for them to learn, but the dangerous is clearly becoming a far dangerous place and this is even an argument that the higher ups in the academy itself have made as they are rushing their curriculum in fear that the world will be overtaken by the villains!

Their Fights Have Been More Brutal (Credit: Studio Bones) The fights that the students of Class 1-A have underwent against both the villains of the world, and even themselves as they continue to learn at UA Academy, have pushed them to the limit and back. With Midoriya and his classmates having suffered broken bones and near fatal injuries, they certainly have the chops when it comes to the hero game. Nearly each hero has been in a one on one fight, or a battle royale, and have sharpened their skills when it comes to the power given to them by their quirks so there is definitely no worries at this point in terms of them being in the field!

They're Stronger Than Professional Heroes (Credit: Studio Bones) No student is going to be taking on All Might any time soon, but they are definitely comparable when it comes to some of the top heroes such as Mt. Lady and Wash, the living clothes washer. When you pit someone like Todoroki, who has an insane mastery of fire and ice, against a top hero like Kamui Woods, we'd still have to give it to the son of Endeavor! These heroes that we mentioned are also in the Top 10 list for the best heroes of the world, so having the students of Class 1-A in the professional hero ranks would definitely net them big results.

The Top Professional Heroes Themselves (Photo: Studio Bones) The professional heroes of My Hero Academia have a number of issues that they need to work on themselves when it comes to their emotional states, and sometimes, mastery of their powers. Pound for pound, the young heroes of Class 1-A seem to be overtaking their mentors when it comes to fighting crime and figuring out the best way to make sure that the day is saved. Endeavor, for example, might be strong but he certainly doesn't have the connection with society that Deku has and so on. Bringing the young heroes into the professional world to help the older heroes would make for some interesting stories and show just how much they've progressed!