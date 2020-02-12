My Hero Academia Details Dr. Ujiko’s Quirk-Stealing Process

My Hero Academia‘s gearing up for a huge war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the latest chapter of the series brought this war one step closer as the heroes have officially made their first attack on All For One’s doctor. After discovering his true identity as the head of Jaku General Hospital (and that true identity was later changed following a massive controversy), actually confronting him at his base of operations also revealed some key information as to his Nomu experiments that he had been conducting with All For One over the years.

Chapter 260 of the series revealed that Ujiko, formerly quirkless, had given himself a hyper regeneration quirk, and more importantly, also gave more details as to how he and All For One stole quirks. He had been stockpiling a collection of quirks over the years, and amassed a huge library of potential powers for the Nomu.

The latest chapter is split into two major confrontations as Endeavor and a few of the pro heroes confront Dr. Ujiko directly, but soon find out that this was actually one of the doubles crafted by Twice. Soon it’s revealed that the Rabbit Hero Mirko had been tearing her way through the basement of the hospital, and cutting her way through an army of Nomu that had been waiting out in Ujiko’s base of operations.

Confident that his double had thrown the heroes off his trail, Ujiko reveals that he had been letting his double handle his everyday life while he focuses on Shigaraki’s transformation. He mentions that it takes a lot of time and equipment to replicate a single quirk, and over the years he’s amassed a huge collection of those quirks. After All For One initially stole the quirk from those he liked, the doctor had replicated them with his own equipment and continues to use those vials to experiment on more Nomu.

It’s why some Nomu can share the same quirk, so while a body might be used as base for a Nomu, the original quirk of that host can be transplanted to any of the other ones. It’s a gross experiment that Mirko shuts down pretty quickly. But as the war continues to rage on, it’s only going to get more heinous from here. But what do you think? Ready for this war with the Paranormal Liberation Front? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.