My Hero Academia Introduces New Villain Group, Eight Bullets

My Hero Academia’s finally kicked off the war between Overhaul’s Shie Hassaikai and the pro heroes, and this means that Season 4 is about to get a lot more intense. The back half of this arc has some of the most wild action in the entire series overall, and one of the key components in all of this was finally unveiled in the latest episode of the series. After the credits rolled on Episode 70 of the series, a special post-credits scene introduced eight of the most powerful fighters in Overhaul’s employ. The Eight Bullets are about to jump into the fray.

The Eight Bullets of the Shie Hassaikai, otherwise known as the Eight Precepts of Death in some translations, are a group of fighters who don’t value their own lives. This makes them especially dangerous when combined with their complete fear and devotion to Overhaul.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Overhaul explains, the Eight Bullets will be left in the hideout as the pro heroes invade as they will serve as only a distraction. It’s here he reveals another facet of his personality that was teased some time ago during his meeting with Shigaraki. When he met the League of Villains, he poked at Shigaraki’s lack of leadership skills because he lost “valuable game pieces” such as Moonfish, Muscular, and Hero Killer Stain.

It’s the same with the Eight Bullets as Overhaul clearly sees no value in their actual lives, but instead is willing to throw them away to buy himself time to escape with Eri and hide her away in a more terrifying place. Fans already saw one of these eight in action as the muscular villain surprised the heroes by jumping out of the front gate, but their various masks keeps their actual identities hidden.

The voice cast for the Bullets were set in stone sometime ago, and with them officially joining the action in the next episode, fans will see just how twisted the Shie Hassaikai can truly be…and how truly complicated the Bullets are.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.