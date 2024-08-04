My Hero Academia Ending Sparks Fond Farewells From Shonen Jump’s Creators

My Hero Academia has officially come to an end with the release of its latest chapter, and the final chapter has sparked some big goodbyes from the other creators in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. My Hero Academia most recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of Kohei Horikoshi’s first chapter being released with the magazine, and only a week later the series has come to an end once and for all. It’s a big situation for fans and other creators who have been running together with the magazine, and they all had some kinds words for the series as it ends.

My Hero Academia has officially ended with the release of Chapter 430, and the series saw off Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes out into the sunset. To commemorate the grand finale of the series, the other major creators in Weekly Shonen Jump have shared special comments about the series to congratulate Kohei Horikoshi on everything the series has done over the decade of its run (along with a new comment from Horikoshi himself). You can check out their comments below as shared by Viz Media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia celebrates the 10th anniversary of Kohei Horikoshi’s manga

Shonen Jump Creators Say Goodbye to My Hero Academia