My Hero Academia Ending Sparks Fond Farewells From Shonen Jump’s Creators

My Hero Academia has officially come to an end with the release of its latest chapter, and the final chapter has sparked some big goodbyes from the other creators in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. My Hero Academia most recently celebrated its 10th anniversary of Kohei Horikoshi’s first chapter being released with the magazine, and only a week later the series has come to an end once and for all. It’s a big situation for fans and other creators who have been running together with the magazine, and they all had some kinds words for the series as it ends.
My Hero Academia has officially ended with the release of Chapter 430, and the series saw off Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes out into the sunset. To commemorate the grand finale of the series, the other major creators in Weekly Shonen Jump have shared special comments about the series to congratulate Kohei Horikoshi on everything the series has done over the decade of its run (along with a new comment from Horikoshi himself). You can check out their comments below as shared by Viz Media.
Shonen Jump Creators Say Goodbye to My Hero Academia
- Kohei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia – I was so glad to be in Jump! I’m so glad for everyone who read my series. Thank you so much!
- Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days – Congratulations for completing My Hero after ten years. Being in the same magazine has been the pride of my life.
- Takeru Hokazono, Kagurabachi – I still remember reading volume 17 while I was in high school. From Mirio to One For All 100 percent. What a legend!
- Shuhei Miyazaki, Me & Roboco – My Hero has concluded! Congratulations! You were the hero to us readers, Horikoshi Sensei! I’m so sad.
- Eiichiro Oda, One Piece – So now you get to play Pokémon Go as much as you want! Congratulations on ten years, Horikoshi Sensei!
- Yusei Matsui, The Elusive Samurai – What a perfect example of what a series in Jump should be. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei!
- Yuki Suenaga, Akane-banashi – Congratulations for the conclusion of My Hero! I’m so blessed to have been able to read it as it came out.
- Kouji Miura, Blue Box – Congratulations on the final chapter of My Hero! Ten years of some of the most passionate manga ever. Well done!
- Gege Akutami, Jujutsu Kaisen – Jujutsu would not exist without My Hero. Congratulations!
- Kenta Shinohara, Witch Watch – There’s was so much pressure you were carrying during serialization. Well done, Horikoshi sensei. Get some rest. I’ll miss you so much.
- Yoshifumi Tozuka, Undead Unluck – I was drawing my one-shots while read My Hero volume 1 over and over. Congratulations, Horikoshi Sensei!
- Hitsuji Gondaira, Mission: Yozakura Family – Thanks to Tokoyami-kun and the Ordinary Woman’s existence, my life was enriched. I’m filled with happiness!
- Ken Wakui, Astro Royale – Congratulations for ten years of serializations! I love Endeavor and Izuku!