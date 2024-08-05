My Hero Academia Kickstarts Final Chapter With a Big Time Skip

My Hero Academia has officially come to an end, and the final chapter of the manga kickstarted its grand finale with a major time skip. Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga came to an end ten years after it made its debut in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the final chapter pretty much hit all the beats that fans might have wanted to see after the fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki came to an end. And that includes the much desired time skip where fans got to see a glimpse of the Class 1-A heroes’ future pro hero careers.

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 brought the long running manga to an end, and it did so by officially moving the series eight years into the future. After wrapping up the young heroes’ time in U.A. Academy, the series then moves into the future to reveal that Izuku Midoriya had since become a teacher at the school (due to no longer having access to One For All, with his final embers burning away long ago) while the rest of his classmates had gone on to their various pro hero careers.

Future Deku in My Hero Academia’s final chapter

My Hero Academia Ends With a Time Skip

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 sees Deku narrating to reveal that he’s looking back on everything that happened to him when he was 17, after the fight against Shigaraki and All For One came to an end. The series then moves forward eight years into the future after each of them had graduated from school, and the former members of Class 1-A have each become prominent pro heroes in their own right with the same kind of adulation that fans saw heroes like All Might and Endeavor getting in the series before.

Deku has since become a U.A. Academy teacher watching the rest of his former classmates excel in their careers. While he does miss being a hero, Deku has also found joy in shaping future heroes to come. But as the series ends, it’s revealed that Bakugo and the others have been working for the last eight years to fund and put together a special suit for Deku to use so he can also fight together with him like they fought together as kids. While the series has come to an end, a time skip helped to showcase how the future looks for Deku and the other heroes.