My Hero Academia Time Skip Gifts Shoto the Best Reputation

My Hero Academia has come to an end with a time skip in the final chapter of the series, and with it revealed the kind of reputation Shoto Todoroki has as a pro hero. My Hero Academia has ended its run with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine ten long years after it made its initial debut, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi really went all out to send off Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes of the series. As many fans had hoped, the final chapter indeed gives a brief glimpse at each of their pro hero careers in the future.

Shoto Todoroki has been one of the main core characters of the series that has gotten a major plot developing together with Endeavor and the rest of his family. Endeavor’s final scene in My Hero Academia revealed that he planned to spend the rest of his life making up for everything he had done in the chase to become the top hero, and with it retired from his work as a pro hero. With the final chapter’s time skip, My Hero Academia reveals that Shoto’s hero career is pretty much out of the shadow of his father.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia Chapter 430

My Hero Academia: Shoto’s Pro Hero Future

My Hero Academia Chapter 430 moves forward eight years into the future as Deku reveals how each of his classmates have gone on to their future careers after leaving U.A. Academy. In Shoto’s case, he’s doing well on the top hero charts. While he’s nowhere near the top spot due to his awkwardness making him a bit less popular with the public, it’s revealed that people are thinking of him as just Endeavor’s son less and less as the years pass so he’ll continue to rise as he does great work.

This is what Endeavor was seeking to do when his final scene in the My Hero Academia series came to an end. Although fans don’t get to see how to Todoroki Family moved on after everything that happened with Dabi, or whether or not Shoto and Endeavor’s relationship ever improved further from the last time they were seen in the series together, but showing that Shoto’s leaving the shadow of his father further emphasizes the trajectory of his character through the series as a whole. He’s been fighting all this time to be his own person, and his own kind of hero. In the future, he finally achieves this.