My Hero Academia Stars Offer Reassurance Following Season Five's Arc Swap

✖

My Hero Academia is pushing through its fifth season at a solid clip, and the show has entered the summer cour with expectations riding high. The show is working on Endeavor's big arc these days thanks to a story swap, and as you may have guessed, some fans aren't pleased with the switch. But in a recent interview, two stars from the show took time to reassure fans that all was well with the show.

The whole thing happened recently on Akiba Soken as the program interviewed Daiki Yamashita and Ayane Sakura. The two play Izuku and Ochaco respectively in the anime, so there was lots of talk about My Hero Academia season five. And having no doubt prepared for this question, the pair confirmed the anime is simply swapping arcs rather than nixing the League of Villains arc.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

The interview, which was summarized online by Twitterr user shibuyasmash, gives fans the extra assurance they needed for season five. "The staff say[s] the second half of the season will include [a] villain-focused story and Yamashita says it starts with the Endeavor internship but the 'Our League of Villains' story is waiting after that," the summary reads.

So, there you have it! If you were worried that My Hero Academia was trying to shaft Shigaraki's group, there is no need to worry. The League will get its spotlight at the end of season five. Obviously, there are some fans who won't be placated even with this reassurance from the cast, but others admit they understand the choice to swap the arcs.

After all, the League of Villains arc is an intense one, and it directly feeds the following Raid arc that manga readers are still reeling over. By moving the arcs in season five, its finale will end with a seriously juicy cliffhanger which sets up the coming chaos of My Hero Academia season six. So even if you were hyped to see Shigaraki go wild as soon as possible, just a bit more waiting will be worth it in the end.

What do you think of this quiet update? Are you a fan of My Hero Academia's switch-a-roo here? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.