My Hero Academia Promo Sets Up Ochaco's Big Stand

My Hero Academia Season 6 has reached the final couple of episodes of its run, and the promo for the penultimate episode of the season is setting up Ochaco Uraraka's big stand for Izuku Midoriya! My Hero Academia's characters have been through a series of unfortunate events since the fight against Tomura Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front in the first half of Season 6 last year. The fallout from that war has left Japan's hero society in ruin, and Deku has been the prime target of the public ever since it was leaked that All For One is after him directly.

My Hero Academia's manga teased that the Final Act would be the biggest in the series yet whenever the anime finally started adapting it, and it has been very true the more we see Deku fighting against the villains on his own. With the newest episode of My Hero Academia Season 6 seeing Deku come to blows against the members of Class 1-A, now it's up to his classmates to somehow get the people hiding out in U.A. Academy to accept Deku before it's too late.

How to Watch My Hero Academia Episode 137

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 137 is the penultimate episode of the new season overall. Titled "A Young Woman's Declaration," this episode will be premiering on Saturday, March 18th and will be streaming with Crunchyroll shortly after its initial debut in Japan. My Hero Academia's newest episode ended with Deku and Class 1-A heading to the newly fortified U.A. Academy where the citizens have taken refuge. But upon finding out that Deku was trying to head in, they each began to openly push him out in fear of their own safety.

Deku has been marked as the major target by the villains, and the people at U.A. Academy think that him being there puts them all in greater danger as a result. It's something that the members of Class 1-A have already accepted as they want to help Deku by any means necessary, and it seems like Ochaco Uraraka will be taking it upon herself to somehow get the people back on Deku's side. At least for now until the next (and final) fight begins.

