‘My Hero Academia’ Recap: ‘Victory or Defeat’

My Hero Academia‘s moved on to the final round of the Sports Festival, and Midoriya finds himself in a tournament against the mysterious Shinso from the General Studies course, and the last episode saw Midoriya freeze under Shinso’s spell.

Can Midoriya pull through and defeat Shinso’s mind control? Read on to find out everything that happened in the latest episode of My Hero Academia on Toonami!

Midoriya has been paralyzed by Shinso quirk. Aizawa said that Shinso failed the entrance exam into the Hero Course, but applied to the General Studies course probably knowing that would happen. Aizawa says the entrance exam highlights those who have physical quirks, and left Shinso with no chances to pass. Shinso tells Midoriya to walk out of the ring, and he starts doing so. Shinso’s quirk is brainwashing, which allows him to command others as long as they respond to one of his questions. Aizawa says that Midoriya would win if he fought Shinso without the two of them using powers, but the match is pretty much over now. A flashback reveals Ojiro told Midoriya about how to avoid Shinso’s power. Ojiro says in the second round that he woke up when he bumped into someone else. So Midoriya needs to use some force to break out of the brainwashing. He fears he’ll let everyone down. Just then, several ghosts of One For All appear before him. And the rush of power from him snaps him out of it when he breaks two of his fingers. Midoriya says he wasn’t the one who moved his fingers, and says that it must be One For All, and guesses that those shadows he saw were those who cultivated the power. Shinso’s frustrated and eggs him on in order to get Midoriya to talk back. Shinso reveals he’s jealous that Midoriya’s quirk is heroic and says he’s lucky he can help others. The two of them try and push each other out on the edge of the ring, but Midoriya wins when he flips Shinso onto his back. He moves onto the next round. A flashback to Shinso’s middle school days reveals others are jealous of his brainwashing. They say he can use it as a villain and do whatever bad things he wants. He’s used to people looking at him like a villain, but that’s not who he is. Aizawa says Midoriya used the trick he did during the sports exercise of focusing his quirk into his fingers, and the throw from the combat training. He’s learning from his experiences. Midoriya asks Shinso why he wants to be a hero, and Shinso responds that he can’t help how he feels. As Shinso walks back, other General Studies students rally behind Shinso. The pro heroes in the crowd are nothing but complimentary, and Shinso says that although it didn’t work out this time but he’ll make his way onto the hero course (as those would good scores can be moved over). He says he’ll be a better hero than everyone. Midoriya tells All Might about the “eight or nine” people he saw when under Shinso’s control and says one of those figures had All Might’s eyes. All Might says he experienced the same once and says that it must be their lingering essence he saw. He says it’s Midoriya’s own willpower helped him break out of the spell. Endeavor confronts Todoroki in the hallway and says that if he used his left side he would have won easily. Calling him his “greatest masterpiece” he says it’s Todoroki’s job to one day surpass All Might. Todoroki says he’ll win with only his mother’s power, and Endeavor thinks it won’t be so easy. Todoroki faces off against Sero in the next round. Sero wraps him with tape and tries to throw him out, but Todoroki counters with a huge pillar of ice. Sero is frozen stiff, and Todoroki moves onto the second round to face off against Midoriya. Todoroki apologizes and thaws out Sero, and says he was angry. Midoriya thinks to himself that Todoroki looked sad at the moment.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.