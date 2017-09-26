‘My Hero Academia’ Just Saw All-Might Destroy [SPOILER] In Battle

Warning! Spoilers for My Hero Academia‘s 37th episode lie below!

My Hero Academia is winding down its second season, but the anime could not bow out without having another intense fight. The show’s most recent episode put All Might back in the spotlight when he fought Izuku and Katsuki – and it was a brutal sight to behold.

As you can see here, All Might showed fans why the world is better off with him being a hero. The top hero was tasked with fighting his protege and Katsuki as part of a final exam. The two students needed to escape their match’s arena either by fleeing or fighting, and Katsuki wasn’t going to let an opportunity to fight All Might pass by.

However, the explosive hero-to-be might wish he had run after fighting All Might.

Despite being handicapped, All Might did his very best to take down Izuku and Katsuki. The brutal fight went on as All Might used some insane attacks to take the students down. All Might grabbed Katsuki’s face, flung himself bodily into Izuku, and even used his protege to beat Katsuki.

Yes, that’s right. All Might, the symbol of peace, used a student’s body to beat up another kid.

Fans watching the episode were left second-guessing whether the students could escape All Might, but Izuku’s plan came through. Katsuki may not have wanted to work with his former friend at first, but the hot-headed hero knew Izuku had a strategic mind. In a final attempt to escape, Izuku used a smash against All Might to distract the hero before dragging Katsuki out of the arena’s escape exit. The pair manage to pass the exam, and All Might is left to get scolded by Recovery Girl for his brash fighting.

Still, fans can’t bring themselves to be upset by the ordeal. There was something cathartic in seeing Katsuki get a bit of his pride beat out of him.