‘My Hero Academia’ Is Poised to Debut Its Biggest Episode Yet

My Hero Academia episode 41 finished setting the stage for the larger season 3 arc that will unfold, while also leaving us with an agonizingly exciting cliffhanger!

BNHA Episode 42 is titled “My Hero,” which is a Chapter from Volume 9.

It’s going to be intense.

You can’t miss it!

In the episode, U.A. students from classes 1-A and 1-B went through tough quirk and composure training guided by the paws of pro heroes the Wild Wild Pussycats. Just as the group was executing a night time exercise in the woods, they were ambushed by new villain recruits the Vanguard Action Squad, led by the fiery Dabi. Before the U.A. students knew what was what, they found themselves at the mercy of the villains, with a major battle set to unfold (or at least begin to unfold) with the arrival of episode 42 this week (watch the preview HERE).

Fans of Boku No Hero Academia no that we have now arrived at volume 9 of the manga series, which ratchets up the action, drama, and excitement of the entire “School Trip Arc” and helps to propel that storyline into the even more exciting “Hideout Raid Arc.”

WARNING – MANGA Spoilers Follow!

Anime viewers now know what the School Trip Arc is all about (Class 1-A’s summer trip to the Pussycats mountain training camp), but what they don’t know is just what kind of epic fight is about to unfold, and what major ramifications it will have!

The main event is between Izuku and the new villain Muscular, who was briefly seen in the final shot of episode 41, standing over young hero-hater Kota at the boy’s mountain hideout. At first, Izuku goes toe-to-toe with Muscular in order to protect Kota; however, when it’s revealed that Muscular is the one who killed Kota’s parents, pro hero team Wild Horse, the kid’s emotions bubble over and he unleashes his own water quirk to aid Izuku in the battle.

Meanwhile, the other U.A. students and teachers try to hold the fort, but end up losing Bakugo in the fight, as the Vanguard Action Squad flees with Class 1-A’s top student as their hostage. Bakugo finds himself back at a major villain stronghold, as the bad guys try earnestly to recruit the hot-headed young man to their side.

The “Hideout Raid Arc” sees the U.A. pro heroes storming the villain stronghold to rescue Bakugo and teach the villains a lesson, while Izuku and the other students launch their own mission to rescue their classmate. Things culminate with an epic and destructive showdown between All Might and his nemesis, All-For-One, which is the event that will truly blow anime fans away.

My Hero Academia is simulcasting season 3 Sub episodes every Saturday on Hulu and Funimation streaming services. My Hero Academia English Dub will start airing on Toonami on May 5th.