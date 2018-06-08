‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases All Might’s Fierce Battle

My Hero Academia last left fans feeling overwhelming despair as the mysterious All For One had finally made his move. All Might and All For One are about to have a major confrontation because of this, and by the looks of this newest preview the showdown is going to be intense.

As we see in this extended preview, there are major flashes of All Might’s fight with All For One and even someone as strong as All Might seems to be struggling. There are people cheering for his victory, and Midoriya is seen worrying as well. The more interesting bit in the preview are the flashbacks, however.

In the brief flashbacks in the preview, we see All For One grabbing someone before it cuts to All Might mourning someone’s death. Then we see a young All Might speaking with someone that’s only been previously seen in the opening credits for the series. In that opening credits sequence, this woman seems to be handing something glowing to All Might so fans will finally see the explanation behind this in the next episode.

Episode 48 of My Hero Academia is titled “The Symbol of Peace” and the synopsis reads as follows:

“The greatest evil, All For One, waits for the perfect opportunity to strike, and the triumphant heroes are certainly in a huge dilemma! The League of Villains are retreating, but will they take Bakugo with them too?

This Week’s Deku: The State of Despair!

Deku and the others are stricken with fear and rendered immobile by All For One. However, that person starts rushing towards him! In order to save Bakugo, Deku must come up with a way to go around this!”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.