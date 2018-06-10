‘My Hero Academia’ Spoiler Teases A Major All Might Episode

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode began the fateful confrontation between All Might and All For One, and fans have been anxious to see what comes next as their battle reaches a new peak of tension.

With these new spoilers for the next episode, it’s going to be a lot rougher for All Might in this battle before it gets better.

Episode 49 is titled “One For All” and the synopsis for the episode (thanks to Twitter users @YonkouProd and @fabulouslyalone) teases a huge moment for All Might in his battle with All For One:

“The Showdown Between the Symbol of Peace and the Great Evil Concludes!

Izuku and company succeed in rescuing Bakugo. Meanwhile, All Might engages with All For One, and the former is reaching his limit. How will this fierce battle turn out?”

Fans already noticed in the previous episode that All Might seemed to be wearing down as his body struggled to keep up with All For One, and the synopsis indicates that he truly reaches his limit. How he proceeds from here will be the true test of his herodom.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.