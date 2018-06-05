‘My Hero Academia’ Toonami Preview Teases A Dangerous Test

Fans have been in love with Toonami for the past few weeks since My Hero Academia officially became a part of its line-up, making the current line-up for June one of the best yet.

This trend is bound to continue as Midoriya makes his way into U.A. Academy and now has to pass an exam lest he be expelled from the school immediately.

In the last episode, Midoriya met a bunch of other aspiring heroes as he took part in U.A. Academy’s strenuous entrance exam. He passed the written part, but when it came to the practical stage he was in trouble. The goal of the test was to eliminate as many robotic “villains” as he could, but his nervousness kept him from making any points.

But in order to save Uraraka, his new friend, he jumps in and used his first “Smash” attack against the biggest machine in the test, and makes it into the academy thanks to his overwhelming heroism. Though there are fans who have been watching the series since it was available to stream years ago, there are fans happy to watch the series all over again on Toonami. To top it all off, there are some experiencing it for the first time. Regardless, every fan is hooked to see what happens next.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.