‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Todoroki’s Solo Battle

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode showed just what can happen when someone is left alone during the Provisional Hero License Exam as Midoriya was ambushed from all sides, but at least he’s in a better position than Todoroki, who took on the first phase of the exam alone.

The end of the episode teased Todoroki standing off against an entire rival class alone, and this is further teased by the preview for Episode 55.

My Hero Academia Episode 55 is titled “Class 1-A” and the synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Rival Schools vs. the students of Class 1-A! It’s the first for the climactic Provisional Hero License Exam. Yaoyorozu, Tsuyu, and Jiro work with their classmates against the students of Seiai Academy. While his classmates are working together, Todoroki takes the first test by himself. But the students of Seijin High appear before him, resolved to defeat him.”

Fans saw Todoroki going up against a school of ninja-like heroes as he can’t quite detain and defeat them all by episode’s end. Seijin High says that’s overconfident of him and strive to prove it wrong. This is a pretty special battle in general as it originally only took the space of a single panel in the original manga.

The first phase of the exam ended pretty quickly, and the pace seems to match up with the happenings in the anime. Fans shouldn’t be surprised to see if the first phase of the exam wraps by the end of the next episode.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.