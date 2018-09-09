‘My Hero Academia’ Preview Teases Midoriya and Bakugo’s Rematch

The latest episode of My Hero Academia ended on quite a cliffhanger as Bakugo called out Midoriya to the scene of their first fight after the end of the Hero License Exam. Fans could tell it was getting tense.

But it seems the tension will explode as the preview for the next episode of the series is teasing a major Midoriya and Bakugo rematch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 61 of My Hero Academia is titled, “Deku vs. Kacchan 2” and the translated synopsis (as provided by Twitter users @aitaikimochii and @YonkouProd) reads as such:

“Bakugo prepares himself for a proper fight at the location where they had their first training battle, leaving Deku perplexed! Deku might be the only person who can fully understand these emotions Bakugo is going through, and he will prepare himself to accept it as he faces a head on battle…?! They admired the same hero when they were younger. The two were childhood friends, but even up until now, they never talked about each other’s real motives. While fighting, memories surface…?!”

Bakugo specifically brought Midoriya to the location where they had their first fight because it’s because where he lost to Midoriya. Bakugo’s been shouldering a great weight since then, and Midoriya wants to get to the bottom of why. Because of this, Midoriya will agree to fight Bakugo as their fists seem to be the only way they can properly convey their feelings to one another.

Feeling even more inadequate after realizing that All Might was the one who gave Midoriya his powerful Quirk, this has frustrated Bakugo to no end. Poor Midoriya’s just stuck in the crossfire as he continuously draws the ire of someone he admires so much.

But with Midoriya as strong as he is now, and overcoming as much as he had, he’s going into this big rematch with more determination than ever. There’s no real way to tell how the fight will go the second time.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.