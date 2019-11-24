My Hero Academia Preview Sets the Heroes’ Plan Into Action

This week’s episode of My Hero Academia revealed the formation of a new alliance of heroes dedicated to taking down the villain called Overhaul. The review for next week’s episode, “Go!!,” shows the heroes putting their plans into action. SPOILERS for My Hero Academia episode 69, “An Unpleasant Talk,” follow. In this week’s episode, Sir Nighteye calls a meeting of heroes, including major heroes like Ryukyu, Fat Gum, Eraser Head, and Gran Torino, minor heroes like Rock Lock, Kesagiriman, and Mr. Brave, and work-study students like Izuku Midoriya, Eijiro Kirishima, Ochaco Uraraka, Tsuyu Asui and The Big 3 — Mirio Togata, Tamaki Amajiki, and Nejire Hado.

Once everyone is assembled, Sir Nighteye and his sidekick Centipeder reveal what they know about Overhaul and his plans. They believe that the leader of the Shie Hassaikai is using the blood of his daughter Eri, the girl that ran into Midoriya and Togata during an escape attempt, to create quirk-dampening bullets like the ones used against Nejire and Kirishima. They know they need to rescue Eri, but they need to be certain of her location before they take action. If their rescue mission is unsuccessful, they won’t get a second chance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sir Nighteye has been heading up the investigation of Overhaul and the Shie Hassaikai and he already brought in Ryukyu and Fat Gum. He’s called in the lesser-known heroes because they patrol areas near the locations where he suspects Overhaul may be keeping Eri. The local knowledge these local heroes have will prove invaluable towards determining for sure where Overhaul is keeping Eri.

This new alliance of heroes will set their plans into motion in next week’s episode of My Hero Academia. The preview suggests the mission will begin while the work-study students are still in class. Fans have already seen that Midoriya is struggling to keep his focus while Eri remains in danger. That doesn’t seem to change here, but he and Togata both look like they’ll get to suit up and take part in the action at some point. Their quirks and skills may prove vital to rescuing Eri before all is said and done.

What do you think of the new alliance? Are you looking forward to next week’s episode of My Hero Academia? What did you think of this week’s episode? Let us know how you feel about all of it in the comments section. New episodes of My Hero Academia become available to stream Saturdays on Funimation Now.