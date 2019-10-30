My Hero Academia Fan Carves Kirishima The Best Possible Halloween Pumpkin

While My Hero Academia has returned with its fourth season, introducing new characters such as Sir Nighteye and Overhaul, the upcoming episodes will also take the opportunity to shine a spotlight on some of the lesser known characters that appear in Class 1-A. Perhaps there is no better example of this than Kirishima, aka Red Riot, who will have a GIANT role in the upcoming episodes of season four. With a quirk that allows him to harden his skin, one fan has decided to honor the character as well with a Halloween pumpkin that celebrates My Hero Academia!

Twitter User Insecureillu shared their amazing Jack O Lantern that perfectly interprets one of the biggest characters of season four, with Red Riot acting as an ace in the hole for Class 1-A as they face off against both the Yakuza and the League of VIllains in one of the most dangerous seasons to date:

I got through it without it breaking! Ironically, the details made Kirishima’s Unbreakble pumpkin SUPER BREAKABLE and fragile! I was scared I’d wreck the pumpkin (I couldn’t afford to buy another if I screwed up!). Phew! #HappyHalloween🎃! #pumpkin #pumpkincarving pic.twitter.com/zMCvwzDATd — insecureilluSpectre (@insecureillu) October 29, 2019

Red Riot has had some highlight moments throughout the My Hero Academia franchise, but he’s mostly been in the shadows of some of the bigger heroes such as Midoriya, All Might, Bakugo, and Todoroki to name a few. In the upcoming episodes, Kirishima is going to discover a new side to himself, a new power that he holds inside, and a dedication the likes of which he had never seen.

Kirishima will be studying under the hero Fat Gum this season, a professional crime fighter that’s appearance hides an amazing secret linked to his quirk. Red Riot will need all the help he can get when he faces off, along with his classmates, against the Yakuza!

What do you think of this My Hero Academia Jack O Lantern? Who is your favorite hero in Class 1-A? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.