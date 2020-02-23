My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Class 1-A Band

The latest installment of My Hero Academia was a hilarious one, focusing on the students of Class 1-A assembling to put together a band in preparation for the Cultural Festival held by UA Academy. With surprises revealed such as Jiro’s absolutely stunning singing voice and Bakugo’s adeptness at playing the drums, we were also given some not so surprising moments such as Mineta’s inability to play the guitar and Aoyama’s desire to be as flashy as possible while on stage. With Gentle Criminal about to unveil his plans for taking the world by storm thanks to recording and posting his villainous acts on the internet, the heroes are given a much needed breather before jumping into another scuffle!
Now, fans are reacting to the Class 1-A Band which includes those playing the instruments on stage, the “dance team”, as well as an “Effects Team” that will be aiming to blow away both other students and passers by alike! Between Jiro, Bakugo, and Mineta sharing the spotlight, we’re anxious to see how this upcoming performance takes flight!
Proud To Be A Fan
Moments like this make me so proud to be a fan of My Hero Academia. Jiro’s voice is so beautiful 🎧 pic.twitter.com/7Qmjv73orI— Kid Team Violet 🟣🟣🟣 (@TheRealKidOtaku) February 22, 2020
The Most Wonderful Voice
When Jiro has a WONDERFUL VOICE 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕#MyHeroAcademia #BokuNoHeroAcademia #anime #otaku #kyokajiro pic.twitter.com/78IbFnnLuR— Vaan Lightning (@len_lunar) February 22, 2020
Sero Fans Represent
Bakugou may play the drums but Sero played Bakugou.#BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademia #Toonami #anime #Bakugou pic.twitter.com/qk8XEiTK6k— ☃️Sarah E. B.❄ #NaNoWriMo (@MegNrdyFreakx3) February 22, 2020
The Band Is Definitely Winning Some Brownie Points
My hero academia season 4 episode 82: Gentle and La Brava are becoming more likeable despite being villains and I want gentle to do a cowboy bebop reference. lol jiro’s singing sounds beautiful 😀 and everyone else’s position in the band is cool. Mineta’s position tho 😂😂😂😂😂— Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@DigimonFan4Life) February 22, 2020
Bakugo Killing The Drums
My Hero Academia Season Ep.82— 🤛🔥Pedro PG7 (°ロ°)☝ (@SlayerPG7) February 22, 2020
Bakugo playing the drum was amazing.
Everyone reaction was surprise of Bakugo playing the drum.
It was kind of funny.
Jiro face was hilarious when she saw Bakugo playing the drum.
She also was begging Bakugo to play. pic.twitter.com/TUqutMvfqc
Our Favorite Hot Head Is Nothing If Not Predictable
Lol freaking Bakugo is hilariously predictable #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/h4tKOOgbNz— Sayn, Angel Knight (@sayn_ae) February 22, 2020
Sometimes A Sketch Is More Effective Than Words
Quick Bakugo drummer boy sketch from ep 82. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/OLuKs5TStM— Jao @ Stickercon MNL? (@jaopicksart) February 22, 2020
The Coolest Thing You’ll See Today
Bakugo playing the drums is the coolest thing you’ll see today. #MyHeroAcademia #heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/F2RtY3FsaI— ⒾⓋⒶⓃ (@xIvanRamirezx) February 22, 2020
Mineta Truly Is A Rock Star
Mineta is too adorable lol #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/KJ4lXkD2K6— Rye 🍞 (@GraphicAxe) February 22, 2020
A Petition Arises
petition to get longer hands for mineta #MyHeroAcademia #bokunoheracademia pic.twitter.com/bMJI9aK51S— Lanre (@dhaaaat_guy) February 22, 2020