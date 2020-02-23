My Hero Academia Fans Are Freaking Out Over The Class 1-A Band

The latest installment of My Hero Academia was a hilarious one, focusing on the students of Class 1-A assembling to put together a band in preparation for the Cultural Festival held by UA Academy. With surprises revealed such as Jiro’s absolutely stunning singing voice and Bakugo’s adeptness at playing the drums, we were also given some not so surprising moments such as Mineta’s inability to play the guitar and Aoyama’s desire to be as flashy as possible while on stage. With Gentle Criminal about to unveil his plans for taking the world by storm thanks to recording and posting his villainous acts on the internet, the heroes are given a much needed breather before jumping into another scuffle!

Now, fans are reacting to the Class 1-A Band which includes those playing the instruments on stage, the “dance team”, as well as an “Effects Team” that will be aiming to blow away both other students and passers by alike! Between Jiro, Bakugo, and Mineta sharing the spotlight, we’re anxious to see how this upcoming performance takes flight!

Proud To Be A Fan

Moments like this make me so proud to be a fan of My Hero Academia. Jiro’s voice is so beautiful 🎧 pic.twitter.com/7Qmjv73orI — Kid Team Violet 🟣🟣🟣 (@TheRealKidOtaku) February 22, 2020

The Most Wonderful Voice

Sero Fans Represent

The Band Is Definitely Winning Some Brownie Points

My hero academia season 4 episode 82: Gentle and La Brava are becoming more likeable despite being villains and I want gentle to do a cowboy bebop reference. lol jiro’s singing sounds beautiful 😀 and everyone else’s position in the band is cool. Mineta’s position tho 😂😂😂😂😂 — Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@DigimonFan4Life) February 22, 2020

Bakugo Killing The Drums

My Hero Academia Season Ep.82



Bakugo playing the drum was amazing.



Everyone reaction was surprise of Bakugo playing the drum.



It was kind of funny.



Jiro face was hilarious when she saw Bakugo playing the drum.



She also was begging Bakugo to play. pic.twitter.com/TUqutMvfqc — 🤛🔥Pedro PG7 (°ロ°)☝ (@SlayerPG7) February 22, 2020

Our Favorite Hot Head Is Nothing If Not Predictable

Lol freaking Bakugo is hilariously predictable #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/h4tKOOgbNz — Sayn, Angel Knight (@sayn_ae) February 22, 2020

Sometimes A Sketch Is More Effective Than Words

Quick Bakugo drummer boy sketch from ep 82. #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/OLuKs5TStM — Jao @ Stickercon MNL? (@jaopicksart) February 22, 2020

The Coolest Thing You’ll See Today

Mineta Truly Is A Rock Star

A Petition Arises