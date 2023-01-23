My Hero Academia Confirms Popular Theory About La Brava

It's official! My Hero Academia is back on its top game, and we have the manga's latest chapters to thank. When our heroes found themselves at a loss against All For One, readers were left stunned when the manga leaned on several villains to help our pros. La Brava led the group as the former crook helped our detectives crack into Shigaraki's network, and now, the manga just confirmed a big fan-theory about the heroine.

And what is it about? Well, it has to do with La Brava's hacking history. It turns out Chikazoku's company Feel Good Inc. feel victim to a hacker just once in its history, and it was La Brava who made her way in.

According to chapter 378, La Brava broke into the company's high-end servers for practice, so it goes to show how smart this woman is. That is why La Brava didn't do major damage to the company as she simply replaced its ads with Optic Kitty promos. So when La Brava hacks against Chikazoku's attack on U.A. High School, well – the poor guy did not stand a chance.

In this case, La Brava has put her smarts to good use, and it proves a lesson that all pros need to remember. They may not understand the motives that villains have, but they can relate to the criminals as people. Many of them want to be saved, but pro hero society has focused more on punishment and less on reform. Now, La Brava is showing what a former villain can do when given the chance to do good. And soon, Gentle and Lady Nagant will join in on that crusade! After all, Izuku showed the pair what a true hero looks like, and it seems the pair are as eager to teach All For One a lesson as fans are.

Did you expect this fan-theory to be proven true...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.