My Hero Academia Artwork Sees All Might Meet His Smashing Marvel Mirror

Let’s face it, All Might is the “Superman” of the My Hero Academia universe. Representing the “symbol of peace”, All Might both inspires heroes and defeats villains with ease. So while he has his DC Comics archetype squared away, who best fits his power set and personality in the Marvel Universe? One fan thinks he’d fit in side by side with a certain green goliath who has some serious anger management issues. One fan decided to create some art uniting the power of All Might and the Incredible Hulk!

Reddit User Harsh_Marthak created a scene where All Might and Hulk bond over their love of “smashing”:

While the Hulk loves to smash everything when he’s in a particular state of mind, All Might tends to smash a bit more discerningly when presented with a villain in his path. Pulling on the power of states of America, All Might doesn’t pull his punches when facing the odds in order to save the citizens of his city or his fellow heroes.

Ironically, both Hulk and All Might are in two precarious situations at present. Following Avengers: Endgame, Bruce Banner finds himself in complete control of the Hulk’s body but has incapacitated his arm thanks to using the Infinity Gauntlet to bring Thanos’ victims back to life. Similarly, All Might’s powers are nearly depleted as years of battle have burned out the “fire” burning within him, requiring him to hand off his hero mantle to his “ward”, Midoriya.

While the Hulk’s future in the MCU is still up in the air, with no solo movie scheduled for Bruce Banner and seemingly no guest appearances in view, All Might will be returning this October when My Hero Academia reveals its fourth season.

Do you think All Might and the Hulk work well as “Smash Buddies”? Who would win in a fight between the “Breaker of Worlds” and the “Symbol of Peace”? Let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Immortal Hulk.

