My Hero Academia Fans Demand Fantasy Spin-Off

My Hero Academia's major spin-off series was My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, a manga that has yet to receive an anime adaptation and focused on the heroes patrolling the streets while also evading the law and the professional heroes of Hero Society. While there have been other spin-offs to the universe that introduced fans to the heroes of UA Academy, there has been one story that many anime fans have been waiting to see as creator Kohei Horikoshi has dropped Class 1-A's heroes in a fantasy setting.

There has yet to be an official storyline created for the anime heroes donning outfits and aesthetics that make them seem as though they were plucked from a "Dungeons and Dragons" universe rather than a modern society, but the designs have certainly struck a chord with fans. While Horikoshi has shared art over the years of Class 1-A and the heroes of Hero Society sporting these new looks, the fantasy universe also appeared in an ending sequence for the anime itself, recently making a return to the manga thanks to a cover that was a part of Chapter 376, which is continuing the story of the "Final Arc" of the series.

My Fantasy Academia

Twitter User Aitai Ki Mochi got the ball rolling in asking for a spin-off series to My Hero Academia that would focus on barbarians and sorcerers rather than superheroes, while also sharing the previous art drawn by Shonen creator Kohei Horikoshi that re-imagined the young crime fighters of Class 1-A:

Horikoshi has drawn three official Fantasy AU art for the My Hero Academia Character Popularity polls, and I think it is time we deserve a Fantasy AU movie at this point lmao 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PiVsNzE7U1 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 25, 2022

The Paranormal Liberation War recently came to an end in My Hero Academia's anime adaptation, with Class 1-A and Hero Society looking to put the pieces back together following the disastrous fallout of the fight against Shigaraki and the League of Villains. Rest assured, the Shonen universe is going to be a far different, and worse, place for the crime fighters despite their victory against All For One's forces as they will be dealing not just with the ramifications of the attack, but with the revelations of Dabi, the villain revealed to be the son of the number one hero and brother to UA's Shoto Todoroki.

Do you want to see a My Hero Academia spin-off arrive to further explore this fantasy world? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.