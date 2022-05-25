My Hero Academia Shares Official Character Art for Its Fantasy AU

✖

My Hero Academia has a lot on its plate these days ahead of season six, but the franchise is making time to spice up things for fans. From its manga to its games, the series knows what it takes to rile up fans. So of course, the community is buzzing over the anime's Fantasy AU and its unexpected art drop.

The whole thing went live this week as new character art was released for My Hero Academia. The series welcomed two templates that break down the Fantasy AU designs for Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo. As you can see below, the art highlights how each hero looks in this alternate world, and fans are soaking in new details for the first time.

Of course, netizens will recognize the artwork at a glance if they have seen My Hero Academia. The show's most famous ending theme is set in a Fantasy AU, and Izuku leads the whole thing with Bakugo at his side. After making its magical debut, My Hero Academia fans have begged Studios Bones or Shueisha to expand the Fantasy AU into its own spin-off. So as you can imagine, this special artwork raised some eyebrows.

However, these designs were not released as part of a spin-off announcement. My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact ordered the art to celebrate its latest anniversary. The mobile game had its staff draw up the designs as Fantasy Izuku and Fantasy Bakugo will join its roster ASAP. There is no word on a My Hero Academia spin-off happening any time soon for this AU. But with some new OVAs on the way, fans are keeping their fingers crossed for such a project!

What do you think of this official character artwork? Do you want My Hero Academia to do more with this AU? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.