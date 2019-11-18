My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates FatGum’s Anime Debut with New Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season is putting the pieces of the puzzle together for the rest of the Shie Hassaikai arc, and one of the major pieces was introduced with the latest episode of the series. Kirishima has begun his work study under the pro hero Fat Gum, and fans have already fallen in love with the BMI hero. Although the pro is drawing hilarious comparisons to X-Men characters, Fat Gum’s addition to the series is undoubtedly an important one for the series moving forward. Series creator Kohei Horikoshi is excited for the pro’s anime debut too, and celebrated it with a new sketch.

Sharing the sketch to Twitter to honor Fat Gum’s debut with the latest episode of the series, Horikoshi shared a cute scene highlighting the working trio of Fat Gum, Tamaki Amajiki’s Sun Eater, and Kirishima’s Red Riot. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sketch imagines a cute scene in the middle of Fat Gum’s patrol as they are taking a brief food break. Amajiki walks up to Fat Gum and says, “Let’s hurry and go back to work…” while Fat Gum cheekily responds with, “Eating is work too!” Kirishima, who is there to learn as much as he can from both Fat Gum and Amajiki, is just impressed and says, “Oh, I see!!”

Fat Gum’s debut in the anime has been boosted in both the Japanese language and English dubbed releases of the series. Not only is the pro hero voiced by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure veteran Kazuyuki Okitsu in the Japanese release, but is voiced by Dragon Ball Super veteran Kyle Hebert in the English dub release. With such heavy hitters behind the pro, it’s clear that Fat Gum will have an impact far beyond his debut.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.