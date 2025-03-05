My Hero Academia Creator Shares New All Might Promo Ahead of Final Season

Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, has had quite the ride in My Hero Academia’s history. Once one of the strongest beings in Hero Society and living up to his reputation as the Symbol of Peace, Yagi lost his super strength thanks to his confrontation with All For One earlier in the series. With the seventh season finale of the anime adaptation seeing an armored Toshinori entering the battlefield, the superhero shonen series has a fresh look at All Might with a message from franchise creator Kohei Horikoshi.

As the anime adaptation looks to complete its take on the original manga’s source material, Horikoshi has released a special message regarding the franchise’s art exhibition, “During the ten years of the series’ serialization, we moved to submitting digital drafts instead, but my lineart remains the same and ar analog drawings. I’m confident we can show you rather raw versions of the drafts. Also, oftentimes the storyboarding and manuscripts for My Hero Academia are completely different, so I really wanted to display the raw storyboards to give you an idea of a mangaka’s thought process during serialization and how they draw it out. I wanted to do an exhibition where you can feel the rawness of what exactly goes into the serialization of a manga.”

Horikoshi continues, “I hope that even those who don’t have an interest in My Hero Academia can enjoy this exhibition. We’re working hard on a lot of things, so I hope you can come see!”

All Might Armors Up

All Might’s armor might not make him as strong as he once was at the height of his career, but the suit has already withstood some major attacks from All For One. When we last left My Hero Academia, the anime adaptation gave us a cliffhanger that sees Toshinori attempting to buy time for Deku who is fighting against Shigaraki. Should All For One make his way to the fight between the two representatives of the next generation, then the heroes would be in for a world of trouble.

The Upcoming My Hero Academia Art Exhibit

The upcoming summer anime event isn’t the first time that My Hero Academia has held an exhibit but it might just be one of the last. Beginning on June 21st in Japan, the exhibit will last until August 31st, featuring original art from Kohei Horikoshi along with exclusive merchandise for fans willing to turn out. Many anime franchises including Naruto, One Piece, and countless others have had art exhibits to honor their stories and there are sure to be many more as anime only continues to grow more popular.

While fans might have a heavy heart to say goodbye to My Hero Academia’s anime, there’s good news for those wanting to further dive into this anime world. This April, Studio BONES is finally bringing to life My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the spin-off series that focuses on the crime fighters who are operating outside of the traditional means. While Vigilantes has yet to confirm how long its run will be, the source material could give it several seasons before it also ends.

Want to see what the future holds for UA Academy? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on My Hero Academia and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.