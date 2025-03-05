My Hero Academia Creator Returns to Series With Special New Promo

My Hero Academia might have come to an end last year, but the creator behind it all has returned with some stunning new art for an upcoming exhibition to help celebrate the series. My Hero Academia ended its run after ten years with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, and has since been on a lengthy goodbye tour as fans have gotten to say farewell to the series in many different ways. As the franchise prepares to come to a different end later this year, there is still plenty of time to celebrate how far it’s all come thus far.

As part of the celebration for how big of a franchise it really has become since it first began, My Hero Academia will be launching a special exhibition in Japan beginning later this Summer. This new exhibition will be showing off art from across the My Hero Academia manga, and features a cool new piece of art from series creator Kohei Horikoshi himself. Now that official art has been revealed and showcases an awesome look at the final war between the heroes and villains. Check it out below.

Shueisha

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia‘s manga run might have come to an end last Summer, but the franchise still has some plans for the future. The anime will be officially ending its run with an eighth and final season. My Hero Academia Season 8 will be kicking off its run beginning later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. This final season has yet to reveal how many episodes it will be running for before it comes to an end, but it will be tackling the true final battles between the heroes and villains.

But that’s not all as My Hero Academia will first be returning later this Spring with a brand new anime series. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the spinoff set years before the events of the original series, will be officially getting its anime debut on April 7th as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule. This new anime will be directed by Kenichi Suzuki for Bones Film with Yosuke Kuroda returning from the main My Hero Academia TV anime to handle the scripts, Takahiko Yoshida returning to oversee the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music together with Shogo Yamashiro and Yuki Furuhashi.