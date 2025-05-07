Major Superhero Shonen Series’ Finale is Right Around The Corner

My Hero Academia ended its manga last year with the anime adaptation planning to do the same later this year. While anime series like To Be Hero X are offering anime fans a wild new take on crime-fighting, another franchise focused on superheroes is coming to a close in 2025. The stories of Deku and Nice focus on heroes who are tied to their respective societies but the superhero franchise in question that is ending this summer takes an entirely different route. Tiger & Bunny will be releasing its final manga chapter this summer and we have the details regarding how the superhero story ends.

Tiger & Bunny is a rare case in the anime world, first premiering with an anime series before jumping into the manga medium. Premiering in 2011, the superhero story would release a manga series months following the anime’s arrival. Ever since, the manga has been releasing new chapters to follow the anime’s story. While parts one and two were separated by years, much like the anime seasons, the second half of the manga has marched forward following the anime’s conclusion in 2022. The final chapter will arrive in the publication, Tonari no Young Jump, on June 6th.

Tiger & Bunny Part 3?

Considering that Tiger & Bunny’s second big storyline had a definitive finale, ending the story of Wild Tiger and Bunny in a way that highlighted how far the superheroes came following their rocky start as partners, a third part might not be in the cards. There were certainly several plot threads that could use a closer look but nothing has been announced regarding the franchise continuing as of the writing of this article. With My Hero Academia ending its anime, now might be a good time for the corporate-sponsored superheroes to make a comeback.

If you never had the opportunity to check out Tiger & Bunny, both seasons and its films are available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how the streaming service describes the series, “The city of Stern Bild is protected by corporate superheroes known as NEXT, who fight crime while promoting their sponsors on the popular show ‘HERO TV.’ Veteran hero Wild Tiger relies on his years of experience and instincts to fight crime, but his tendency to destroy public property for the sake of protecting the lives of the innocent has earned him the nickname ‘Crusher for Justice.’ Now, under orders from his new employer, Wild Tiger finds himself forced to team up with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a rookie with an attitude. Two polar opposites work to fight evil in this thrilling buddy-hero action series!”

