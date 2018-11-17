‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals First Funko Vinyl Figures

My Hero Academia has already been given the Funko Pop treatment a few times, but now they’ve progressed into some of the more illustrative collectible figures in Funko’s line.

Funko announced that My Hero Academia will be joining their collection of Vynl collectibles with a dual pack of Midoriya and All Might.

Scheduled for a release sometime in December, Funko will be releasing a Vynl two-pack featuring All Might and Midoriya making their debut for My Hero Academia. Kohei Horikoshi’s ultra-popular superhero series has some of the most popular character designs in manga and anime today. You can see just how well that character design translates into a chibi-like, cute new form.

All Might bears his heroic smile, and would be a perfect way to tell the office you were there just like All Might would be. If not, there’s a Midoriya figure there absolutely trying his hardest, and it could serve as a cute little motivator to get you through the office grind.

Midoriya and All are the perfect way for My Hero Academia to make their debut into the Vynl collection as no other characters would better represent the series as a whole. Both heroes are the core of the major narrative as Midoriya wants to be just like All Might, the number one hero of the world. Midoriya’s not in it just for the title, but more so to serve as someone who others can rely on in the worst of times.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

Fans are currently waiting on the fourth season of the series. It’s currently scheduled for a release sometime next year, and revealed that it was already in production. But fans are hoping to see new footage from the season sooner rather than later. There is currently a rumored release window of Spring, which would make Spring 2019 one of the most jam-packed seasons of the year.