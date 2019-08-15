My Hero Academia Cosplay Puts Wicked Genderbent Spin on Toga

Toga is arguably the most popular villain within the ranks of the League of Villains in the My Hero Academia franchise. Fans are drawn to the teenager who has the terrifying ability to transform into her victims after she’s ingested their blood. Aside from harboring a love of death and destruction, Toga also harbors a severe crush on Midoriya, jumping at the chance to cross paths with the newest barer of the “Symbol of Peace” moniker after All Might. One fan has decided to put a clever gendebending spin on the character with some amazing cosplay.

Instagram User Tawko Cosplay shared his version of Toga that still retains the disturbing visage and carefree attitude of one of the League of Villains most terrifying and unstable members under its umbrella:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The fourth season of My Hero Academia is promising to shine a spotlight on Toga once again as the League of Villains not just struggles with their anamosity toward UA Academy, but also their relationship with the Yakuza and their leader Overhaul. If fans of the franchise are thinking that Overhaul and Toga are instantly going to get along simply because they’re both villains may want to re-think things as the first episode of the upcoming Overhaul arc will surprise audiences.

What do you think of this amazing genderbending cosplay of Toga from the League of Villains? Where do you think the fourth season of My Hero Academia will take the young villainess? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.