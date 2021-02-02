My Hero Academia Breaks Down How Abusive Hawks' Parents Were

✖

My Hero Academia's latest manga installment went deep into the past of Hawks, the number two hero who has earned his rank more times than we can count at this point, and gave us a look into the terrifying childhood of the winged wonder and his parents who had put him through the wringer. With the War Arc seeing Hawks nearly killed by the League of Villains, most specifically Dabi and his insane flame wielding quirk, he was lucky to survive with his life and is continuing to lick his wounds as Shigaraki and his crew plan for a nefarious future!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest installment of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 299, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

The manga chapter begins with us diving into Hawks' childhood, revealing that the winged hero's parents were more than a little screwed up. His father had murdered someone over "pocket change" and was hiding out with Hawks' mother, using her Quirk to shield him from the cops. Hawks' father was insanely possessive and refused to let Hawks or his mother venture out of the hovel that they were living in thanks to the fear he had of being captured. Needless to say, this alone was enough to give Hawks a terrible upbringing.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As the flashback continues, we learn that Hawks' father was captured by the police, and Endeavor, for attempting to steal a car, causing Hawks' mother to have them leave their current home and hit the road as she believed that the police would arrest her for harboring a fugitive. The capture of Hawks' dad made the young boy that much more thankful for the heroes of the world, definitely having a hand in his eventual rise into becoming one of the greatest heroes himself.

Eventually, Hawks was picked up by the Hero Public Safety Commission and was molded into becoming a hero for the world, attempting to live outside of the shadow of his abusive parents. Needless to say, Hawks has become one of the strongest heroes in the world of My Hero Academia, but still harbors a dark side that allowed him to execute the villain Twice for the benefit of the world.

What do you think of Hawks' disturbing background?