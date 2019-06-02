My Hero Academia Fan Soars in Stunning Hawks Cosplay

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has gone far beyond where the third season of the anime ended, and has basically introduced a whole new side of the world in the manga release of the series. One of the most popular new introductions added in the last few arcs of the manga has been the new Pro Hero, Hawks, who seems to play a crucial role in the future of the series. Fans have been especially fond of Hawks’ design, and now someone’s brought it to life.

You’d think Hawks’ giant red wings would be tough for artists to bring to life through cosplay, but one has managed to accomplish this feat to great results. Check out the Hawks cosplay below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cosplay Artist NonstopNaCl shared their take on Hawks to Reddit, and it’s an impressive showing for the hero costume that you’d think would not be successful in the real world. NonstopNaCl even confirmed that the wings fold and open as well, so that adds and extra layer of coolness. Without giving too much away, Hawks is introduced as one of the top heroes and stands side by side with Endeavor in terms of power. He’s a more popular alternative to the Endeavor struggling in his new top spot, but that’s the clash their arc explores.

My Hero Academia fan as Season 4 of the series is officially scheduled to premiere this October. It’s one of the biggest anime releases of the year overall, but there’s no telling whether or not Hawks will be making an appearance in the new season. Hawks isn’t introduced until the Pro Hero specific arc that comes after the events of the Internship arc, but fans would definitely like to see that happen.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.