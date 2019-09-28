My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Shares Intense New Poster

My Hero Academia’s much anticipated fourth season will be kicking off in just a couple of weeks, but that’s not the only thing to look forward to as the franchise will also be releasing its second big film effort, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, in Japan later this Winter. But Izuku Midoriya and the others are in a tough bind as no matter how tough the villainous threats get, they will no longer have All Might as back up like they did in the first film, Two Heroes. So it’s going to take all hands on deck.

The intense new poster for the film, shared through the film’s official Twitter account, teases just that as not only are Midoriya and Bakugo front and center but the entire Class 1-A group has been pulled into the fray this time. By the looks of things, it’s going to be a rough fight for everyone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December 20th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is currently described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

The poster further confirms the tease from the synopsis that the entire class will be a part of the fight this time around. That was a major criticism of the first film as many of the kids were pushed to the wayside, but now they have no choice but to fight. The most important points of interest, however, are the new characters seen in the poster.

Not only do we get a glimpse at more of the villainous threats, but it seems that the crux of the plot will involve trying to defend two young children. Not only that, the pro hero Hawks (who has yet to make his debut in the anime) will be involved in some fashion.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi, Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.