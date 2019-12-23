My Hero Academia Creator Explains Why Heroes Rising Made Him Cry

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has plans to take over the fandom. Over the weekend, the film went live in Japan to rave reviews. By now, all of the film’s most emotional moments have gone public, and audiences admit they cried at various points in Heroes Rising. But according to the series’ creator, he only shed tears for one specific and surprising reason.

Over on Twitter, Kohei Horikoshi celebrated the release of Heroes Rising with a sketch as usual. The black-and-white piece sees Izuku in a suit for the premiere while Bakugo rages behind him. The artist included a short caption with the photo, and it was there fans learned why Horikoshi teared up watching the film.

And why might that have happened? Well, it turns out the film’s original characters were so cute that Horikoshi needed to cry.

“The movie’s original characters Maholo and Katsuma are so cute! When I watched the movie, I started crying because they were so cute- I don’t even know why! Please watch the movie,” Horikoshi shared (via Aitaikimochi).

Of course, the artist is not wrong by any means. The original characters of Heroes Rising are peak adorable. Awhile back, the first movie for My Hero Academia introduced an older original hero around Izuku’s age, but these newcomers are much younger. The sibling duo are definitely in their elementary years, so you can understand why Horikoshi was so moved by them. And if reactions to Heroes Rising ring true, then their roles in the film are going to make audiences tear up too.

