My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Announces U.S. Theatrical Run

Are you ready to feel PLUS ULTRA? Well, you will be able to take in that feeling soon enough. In a matter of days, My Hero Academia will debut its second film in Japan, and it will be heading to the United States shortly! Thanks to a post by Funimation, fans know My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will screen in theaters for a limited time around North America in early 2020.

“Funimation has announced that it’s bringing the highly-anticipated My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising to theaters in the United States and Canada in early 2020,” Funimation confirmed.

“The film, which marks the second movie in the My Hero Academia franchise (after 2018’s record-breaking My Hero Academia: Two Heroes), follows the students of Class 1-A as they work to build a legacy in the shadow of All Might’s retirement.”

Currently, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is slated to debut in Japan on December 20. However, an early world premiere did take place overseas more than a week ago. The special screening provoked rave reviews from attendees. These reactions have made the upcoming film more hyped than ever, so audiences in North America are excited to witness the movie for themselves.

As for what the movie will entail, fans have been told all of Class 1-A will be featured. Izuku and his classmates will be introduced to a new training location that comes under attack by villains led by a mastermind known as Nine. Previously, the series creator Kohei Horikoshi confirmed this movie will take place in the manga timeline rather than the anime, so fans should be cautious about vague spoilers. But if the reactions are right, it seems My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is a movie any fan can enjoy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.