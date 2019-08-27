My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Drops New Trailer

My Hero Academia has big plans for this year, and they are about to come to life at last. Starting in October, fans will be able to check out the TV show’s fourth season, but that is not all. December will bring around a new movie to top things off, and it seems the feature film will be a must-watch outing.

And if you don’t believe it, that is fine. A new trailer for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising has gone live to prove otherwise.

Taking to Twitter, the official page for My Hero Academia posted a new trailer for its upcoming movie. You can watch the full reel below and see what new footage the clip has to offer.

To start, the Japanese trailer shows off pieces of the villain Nine. The character, who was teased quite some time ago in the manga, will be the main villain of the film. With his white hair pulled back, Nine looks downright menacing in his clunky costume, and it will fall to Class 1-A to take down the baddie before disaster strikes an unwitting public.

As the clip continues, fans are teased further about Izuku and Bakugo. A previous trailer showed the pair reaching out to one another despite being bloodied up. A new shot in this clip shows a still of Izuku in stance while Bakugo slides into place beside him. The pair seem like they’re ready to tag-team against Nine, so fans are eager to see this fight firsthand when it drops in December.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.