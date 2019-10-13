My Hero Academia Creator Shows-Off Toga Figure with New Sketch

My Hero Academia has finally returned to anime with its highly anticipated fourth season, and while fans will see more of the fan-favorite villain Himiko Toga relatively soon there’s still plenty of opportunity to show love for the fan-favorite villain through merchandise. A new 1/8 scale collectible statue for Himiko Toga has made its debut in Japan, and series creator Kohei Horikoshi has been happy to see the new figure too. In fact, the creator is so happy to see the new collectible released that he shared a cool new sketch to commemorate the occasion.

Sharing the new Himiko Toga sketch to Twitter, Horikoshi had the following to say about the figure’s release which allows fans to customize just how they will be able to display the collectible for themselves, “Toga is also out now! You can remove her equipment! Yay!”

Horikoshi previously shared a sketch for a new Ochaco Uraraka figure in the same vein too, and each new sketch shows that Horikoshi is just as big of a fan of his characters as one would expect. Despite the series being bigger than ever in 2019, Horikoshi still takes the time to celebrate and share his excitement for every new bit of merchandise still being released from this massive series. The franchise is only going to get bigger from here, and even more characters will get new collectibles, so both Horikoshi and fans should prep their wallets in advance.

Himiko Toga will be making a re-appearance in the fourth season of the series as the League of Villains suddenly find themselves in the events of the Shie Hassakai arc. While the events of the arc will primarily be focused on the new villains led by Overhaul, Toga will still find herself in the mix of things along with fellow fan-favorite villain, Twice.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.