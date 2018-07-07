‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals New Look at Rival Heroes-in-Training

My Hero Academia recently released a trailer for the second half of its third season, and fans saw several new characters who seem to battling Class 1-A in a huge battle royale.

The series has revealed the character designs for three of these new heroes-in-training. They’re from Shiketsu High School, a rival hero academy that is also vying for their Provisional Hero Licenses in the coming Hero License Exam arc.

The voice cast for these three has been confirmed as well with Ryouta Iwasaki voicing Inasa Yoarashi, a young hero who has a very strong wind quirk and admires Endeavor, Minori Chihara voicing Camie Utsushimi, a quiet girl who’s very comfortable with her body, and Makoto Furukawa voicing Seiji Shishikura, a proud Shiketsu student with a major chip on his shoulder.

These three each play a significant role in the major battle royale coming in the weeks. Starting July 14, My Hero Academia is slated to begin this Hero License Exam arc. This arc puts the students in a special exam in order to become provisionally licensed heroes who can legally fight the new villainous threats. This begins with Episode 52, “Create Those Ultimate Moves,” which teases each of the students learning to better hone their Quirks into a new ultimate move to better help them in the coming exam.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan and later in the U.S theaters this Fall. The film recently premiered at Anime Expo 2018 to heaps of praise from those in attendance. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.