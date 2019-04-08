‘My Hero Academia’ Art Imagines Ingenium’s Adult Costume

My Hero Academia has an impressive history with costumes, and the series is set to continue that reputation moving forward. Thanks to creator Kohei Horikoshi, all of the series’ heroes rock some sweet suits, and one fan is channeling his inner artist for a much older version of Tenya Iida.

After all, the hero-in-training will assume the moniker Ingenium one day, and he will need a high-tech costume to help him out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, an artist known as Joshua CWY gave fans a look at his take on Ingenium. The fan, who has done other costume mock-ups for My Hero Academia, decided it was time Iida got his own Pro Hero look.

As you can see above, the concept art has Iida aged up in this piece, and he is wearing a sleek suit. The high-tech outfit looks like one an astronaut would wear, but there are still pieces of him you can see through the suit. Iida is wearing his usual glasses even if these are more durable than his usual specs, and the man’s posture is as uptight as ever.

This concept costume does share some similarities with the Ingenium suit worn by Iida’s brother, but this design is more streamline than its predecessor. Instead of looking more like armor, this body suit resembles a powerful race car if anything, and Iida could surely mess up any villain’s day while wearing it during his Pro Hero jaunts.

So, do you approve of this look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!