My Hero Academia Shares Eraserhead’s Take on Aoyama’s Revelation

My Hero Academia has put Eraserhead through the wringer as a result of the War Arc, with the UA Academy teacher still licking his wounds following the dynamic clash between the heroes and villains that is set to arrive in the anime adaptation next year. Aizawa has little time to rest however as he now must share his thoughts on Aoyama, the flashy young hero who has taken center stage in Kohei Horikosh’s Shonen manga for all the wrong reasons.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 338, turn back now as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As followers of My Hero Academia know, Aoyama has been revealed to be the traitor amongst the students of Class 1-A, given his Quirk thanks to a bargain struck between his parents and All For One. Forced to relay information to the League of Villains throughout the series in order to ensure his parents’ safety, the flashy young hero is now captured as both the authorities and his classmates attempt to figure out what should be done with him. Surprisingly enough, Eraserhead, their current teacher who is still recovering from the events of the War Arc which saw him losing an eye and a leg, appears over a tablet to interject with his thoughts:

“Detective Tsukauchi. I didn’t see through the ruse either, so I’m responsible too. That said, I feel the same way the kids do. Aoyama, I still have no intention of expelling you. As Class A’s Homeroom teacher, I have an idea.”

Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, is one of the most powerful heroes around not just thanks to his Quirk which can negate the powers of his targets, but his keen intellect and dedication to the world of heroes. With the UA teacher sharing a plan for how to bring the fight directly to All For One, it seems as though Aoyama will be a key part in getting close to the head of the villains and might be the method in which All For One and Shigaraki are brought down once and for all.

At this year’s Jump Festa, creator Kohei Horikoshi stated that he has around one more year of stories in mind for My Hero Academia, leaving fans to wonder how the story of Deku and his friends will wrap.