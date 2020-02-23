My Hero Academia Breaks Down Izuku’s One For All Progress So Far

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season might have gone beyond the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc and already preparing to deal with the next wave of threats, but Izuku Midoriya continues to grow in his ability to use One For All. In the fight against Overhaul, Midoriya reached a new milestone all by himself in which he can now tap into 20 percent of his One For All power at one time without completely wrecking his body. So now as Izuku Midoriya prepares for whatever’s next to come from the villains, he’s training as best as he can to make use of his new milestone.

The latest episode of the series begins a new training session with All Might, as he gave Izuku a whole new perspective on how much he had grown over the course of the fourth season so far. Izuku’s been growing with One For All during the events of the Shie Hassaikai arc so far, but he himself did not notice what growing in these strengths actually mean. Good thing All Might broke down his progress so far.

Episode 82 of the series sees All Might lay out Izuku Midoriya’s progress throughout the series so far over six stages. As he explains, Izuku initially was able to use 100 percent of One For All at one part of his body. Then, he learned how to control a percentage of this power he used on one part of his body. Then, Midoriya learned how to control a percentage of his power across his entire body.

The next stage saw Midoriya shift to his Shoot Style, which uses his legs rather than his arms. Next, Izuku raised his overall level from 5 percent to 8 percent (which was seen in the battle against Bakugo specifically). Now his sixth stage means Izuku can concentrate and draw out 20 percent of his power for a short time. With all of these stages in place, it’s time to move onto his next phase of training.

Now Izuku Midoriya must focus his training on using his max power on a single point in his body for a single moment in order to create a long distance attack. With this, Izuku Midoriya is set to progress his strengths even further going forward. What do you think of Izuku’s progress so far? How does it feel to hear it laid out like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.