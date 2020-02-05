Latest My Hero Academia Revelation Shines New Light on Pivotal Izuku Scene

As My Hero Academia draws near to an all out war between the heroes and villains, the series has answered many of the biggest questions fans have had over the latest few chapters. The latest chapter has been a strong example of this in particular as it has revealed the true identity of All For One’s mysterious doctor. While he had been operating under the pseudonym of “Daruma Ujiko,” the latest episode revealed his real name. It’s been littered with controversy since the reveal, and has lead the series to even be banned in China as a result, but the real nugget of information confirmed that he was Izuku’s doctor at the beginning of the series.

With Izuku Midoriya’s use of the One For All ability reaching a singularity, fans have been wondering whether or not Midoriya had a quirk of his own. This was made even more questionable when fans connected the dots and noticed that Ujiko had been the one to tell Midoriya he was quirkless and had “no hope.” But the latest reveal of his identity has put a whole new spin on this conversation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 259 of the series revealed that Ujiko had been using the hospital and his societal connections to perform his Nomu experiments with All For One, and this has gotten fans thinking that his “no hope” statement refers to the fact that Izuku had no quirk and couldn’t be turned into a Nomu at some point.

It looks like Deku was lucky in this case. Since he was born quirkless he was saved from Shiga’s wrath. “I’m afraid there’s no hope for him.” Seems to be a double entendre Meaning no hope for him to become a hero, or a nomu Shiga could’ve experimented on https://t.co/TEhwnaCwFu — Kid Team Violet 🟣🟣🟣 (@TheRealKidOtaku) February 2, 2020

There are two trains of thought at the moment that currently remain unconfirmed. One is the thought that Izuku had a quirk that was stolen from him, and the doctor simply lied to his face. But with this extra shade to his personality confirmed in the latest chapter, it might be that he was lamenting the fact that Izuku could not be a potential Nomu experiment later down the line.

Either of these explanations for this moment would be huge for the series, and until the series confirms one way or the other, this is certainly a debate that will continue to rage on. But whatever the outcome, Ujiko clearly has been toying with lots of people through the years. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.