My Hero Academia: Has Izuku Hit All Might Levels?

My Hero Academia has spent years building up Izuku Midoriya as the Symbol of Peace’s successor. It is hard to believe, but after all of this time, it seems Izuku has been called to stage to shine. After all, the manga is working through its final saga, and war has come for our heroes in the flashiest way. But with Izuku now pitted against Shigaraki for real, fans are wanting to know whether the boy can hold his own to All Might back in his prime.

And to be honest? It is hard to say. Izuku’s power wanes and buffs on a dime. His emotions play a huge part in how strong Izuku is on the battlefield, but can he stand toe-to-toe with All Might?

If you will think back, My Hero Academia chapter 324 did address this concern before the Final War saga began. While Izuku was out doing vigilante work, he assured All Might that he could do everything on his own.

“What I’m capable of now is on par with you at 100 percent and with no recoil to boot,” Izuku shared before running off on his own. The hero went on to show his growth during his battle with Lady Nagant, but fans aren’t convinced Izuku can consistently put out the energy All Might did in his prime.

Barring the experience gap separating the two, All Might leaned into his strength in a big way, but that is not what Izuku works with. The boy not only uses the other quirks of One For All to battle but his smarts. By holding back his strength, Izuku can prioritize his speed and stealth attacks which often fly in the face of All Might’s traditional style.

When it comes to raw unadulterated strength, My Hero Academia fans would say All Might in his heyday reigns supreme, but that isn’t what makes One For All so powerful. Sure, Izuku can summon that strength more often now thanks to his training, and he doesn’t have to break bones along the way. He wields the strength in spurts the same All Might did, but Izuku has layered the heavy-handed approach with support skills over time. It might not make Izuku as physically strong as All Might, but it most certainly puts him on par in terms of power. And if our pros want to take down All For One, they will need every bit of the boy’s power to do so.

