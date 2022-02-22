My Hero Academia Volume 33 Quickly Becomes One of the Manga’s Best Selling Yet

My Hero Academia’s newest volume release has quickly become one of the manga’s top selling releases to date! The newest volume of the series hit shelves in Japan earlier this month, and part of the reason to be excited for this newest volume in particular was the fact that it collected many of the chapters of Izuku Midoriya’s vigilante run. As the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series continues, these chapters continue to be some of the most important as the series readies for the final battle. So it’s not really a surprise to see that it has been doing well.

According to the newest numbers from the Weekly Oricon Charts in Japan, My Hero Academia Volume 33 has already sold over 548,000 copies in just ten days since first hitting shelves earlier this month. This is a new record for the franchise as it has become the top selling volume of the series to date in this kind of short time frame, which was a crown previously held by Volume 32 at a little over 539,000 copies. That means fans are flocking to the volumes more so than ever!

Volume 33 of My Hero Academia has been one of the more notable physical volume releases in quite a while not only because of the aforementioned vigilante material, but it even made some adjustments to that material. Editing some parts of the original chapter releases originally seen in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine for the final version of those chapters seen in the volume, there have been some major changes made. This has been a big draw alongside all of the new art as well.

Kohei Horikoshi illustrated some exclusive new art for special incentives for fans grabbing Volume 33 on shelves, and this included special new sketches of Izuku, Ochaco, and more. Together with how much is actually packed within this particular segment of the story and the fact that the Final Act of the series is now moving in high gear in the weekly releases, this kind of sales success definitely makes sense. Now fans just have to wait for the worldwide release.

